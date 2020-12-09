General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Tell your supporters massing up at EC HQ to go home and wait for EC's declaration – GPCC to NDC

Rev. Prof Frimpong Manso is the Chairman of the GPCC

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has asked the leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to impress upon the party’s supporters to stop massing up at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission so that the election management body can do its work in peace.



The supporters marched to the EC to compel the Chair, Mrs. Jean Mensa, to declare the presidential results.



In a statement signed by General Secretary Rev. Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah, however, the GPCC said it “wishes to appeal for calm across the country and we urge the leadership of the main political parties, especially the NDC, to impress upon their teaming supporters massing up at the EC’s offices, to return home, remain calm and wait patiently for the release of the final results by the EC”.



“We are also appealing to the security agencies to be circumspect and remain professional in their handling of these supporters massing up on the streets and the EC offices in order not to inflame the already-tensed situation at hand”.



Read the GPCC’s full statement below:



PRESS STATEMENT



December 09, 2020



MASSING UP OF PARTY SUPPORTERS AT THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION OFFICES



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) is picking up worrying signals of political party supporters massing up at the headquarters and regional offices of the Electoral Commission in relation to the yet-to-be-released results of the presidential election results.



The Council wishes to appeal for calm across the country and we urge the leadership of the main political parties, especially the NDC, to impress upon their teaming supporters massing up at the EC’s offices, to return home, remain calm and wait patiently for the release of the final results by the EC.



We are also appealing to the security agencies to be circumspect and remain professional in their handling of these supporters massing up on the streets and the EC offices in order not to inflame the already-tensed situation at hand.



Let’s all remember once again that we have only one Ghana to live in and nowhere else to go, so the need to be measured in our utterances and actions in these tense moments.



Let’s, therefore, stay calm.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.



Long live Ghana!



Issued on behalf of the National Executive Council by:



Rev. Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah



(General Secretary)



Click here to follow our Ghana Election Page for all the figures and results from the constituencies.



You can also click here to follow our livestream of Election Desk for all the press conferences, updates and interviews on the elections.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.