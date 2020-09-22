General News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Tell us what you used the growing loans for – Haruna Iddrisu dares govt

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has dared the government to show evidence of loans contracted since 2017 and purported to have been pumped into building the Ghanaian economy.



According to him, the current government has increased the national debt stock to over GH¢250 billion, more than double of what Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in particular, lambasted the John Dramani Mahama administration for.



He said the national debt stock has ballooned to be big like an elephant.



Speaking at a durbar of artisans and mechanics at Sunyani Magazine as part of the tour of his party’s leader in the Bono Region, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South gave a litany of projects as products of the GH¢120 billion loan accrued under the Mahama regime.



He listed the Sunyani Teaching Hospital, the Wa Regional Hospital, the Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital as some of the projects in the health sector embarked upon with the loans Mr Mahama was heavily castigated for.



“Today, we have a national debt which has risen from GH¢120 billion to GH¢250 billion,” he told the gathering of chiefs and people of Sunyani.



“Let them tell us what they used their monies for,” he demanded after listing the projects under John Dramani Mahama administration.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.