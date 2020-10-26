Politics of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

'Tell me what you left at flagstaff house and I will bring it to you' - Amb. Ayisi Boateng tells Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Ghana's Ambassador to South Africa George Ayisi Boateng has offered to bring whatever former president John Dramani Mahama left at the flagstaff house to him.



He said he is ready to render the above service to the former gentleman of the land for free.



"Former President John Mahama should tell me what he left at the seat of government and I will deliver it to him without charge" Ambassador Ayisi Boateng observed over the weekend.



The occasion was a campaign platform for Dr Osei Adutwum, deputy minister of education and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe constituency in the Ashanti region.



He argued that there was no need for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer to strive to return to the flagStaff house.



This he said is because the former president has no further business to transact at the seat of government after wasting four years at the place.



The founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stressed that ex-President Mahama didn't have to contest for the presidency again.



"I am yet to understand why former president Mahama is seeking to lead the nation again, after the debilitating legacies he left behind" Ambassador Ayisi Boateng emphasised.



He continued "you left a messy situation, somebody comes in to clean the mess and after the place is looking good again, you say you want to come back".



"What do you want to come back for?" he asked rhetorically, promising to honour the former president by running that errand for him.



"Former President Mahama is my friend, he likes me and I like him too, when he came to South Africa, I was good to him and he praised me for that but I think that his time at the flagStaff house is over" the former board member of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) indicated.



He contended that President Akufo Addo deserves the privilege of staying on in power for the next four years, judging from the good works.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is the only person in the history of the country whose policy has benefitted every household.



That policy he defended, is the introduction of the free senior high school, which has so far absorbed thousands of students.



The diplomat, therefore, entreated the voting public to endorse president Akufo Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming polls.



He categorically stated that it is only the NPP who can better handle the fortunes of the country.



Ambassador Ayisi Boateng pictured above with former president e and president Mahama.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.