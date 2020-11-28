General News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

‘Tell Amidu to stop behaving like a petulant school boy’ - Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has called the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to order, following his recent response to a letter from the Presidency on the back of his resignation.



Speaking on Neat FM on Saturday, November 28, 2020, Mr. Obiri Boahen said the citizen vigilante “is just making noise” whilst urging that Mr. Amidu should “behave like a responsible intellectual”.



“Is everything that he is saying the entire truth? Tell him to behave like a responsible, seasoned, scholarly lawyer and stop behaving like a petulant school boy. Tell him, we have read all that he wrote the same as that of Asante Bediatuo. He is just making noise, in any case, ask him why he met with Jerry John Rawlings on three different occasions, he thinks that some of us are not aware of this fact," Lawyer Obiri Boahen said.



The former Special Prosecutor, in his latest epistle on Friday, November 17, 2020, tagged President Akufo-Addo as corrupt indicating that the President in his earlier response tried to assassinate his "character for simply exposing the true nature of the off-shore Jersey incorporated Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions" in his professional anti-corruption assessment report”.



But responding to Mr. Amidu's 'rants', the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP intimated that no amount of lies can stop the good people of Ghana from voting for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo come December 7, 2020.



“Tell him to behave like a responsible intellectual… we all know what is going on. Those who believe that he is a saint have already formed it in their minds. As for us the leveled-minded ones, we have balanced it,” he told the host of Neat FM's of ‘Asem Yi Di Ka’, Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang.





