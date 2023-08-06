Tei Nkwanta, Asuoyaa residents cry for safe drinking water, CHPs compound

Regional News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Residents of Tei Nkwanta and Asuoyaa communities in Akuapem North municipality in the Eastern region continue to depend on polluted surface water for drinking and other domestic activities despite several appeals to the assembly for the provision of safe drinking water.



The absence of CHPs compound in the communities with population of over 5,000 has deprived residents primary healthcare services.



Tei Nkwanta and Asuoyaa communities are border communities between the regional capital Koforidua in New Juaben South municipality and Akuapem North municipality.



Residents believe their proximity to the regional capital isolating from Akuapem North municipality continue to deprive them many basic social amenities.



Currently, these two communities with a total population of over 5000, do not have safe drinking water.



They depend on polluted Asuoyaa river for drinking and other domestic uses.



Lack of safe water is not the only challenge facing the communities.



Residents including children and pregnant women travel to the regional capital, Koforidua, to access primary healthcare due to absence of CHPs compound.



“We don’t have CHPs compound or any clinic here so when we are sick we have to pick car to Koforidua to seek healthcare. Pregnant women and children all commute to Koforidua . Meanwhile if we get CHPs compound we will just go there for primary healthcare,” Some residents lamented.



Insanitary conditions due to lack of waste collection centers and proper waste management continue to expose residents to environmental health issues in the peri-urban communities.



Kingsley Owusu, an aspiring assembly member, and Chairman of Tei Nkwanta Development Committee Evangelist John Ahoma, say the communities are fast developing therefore need basic social infrastructure to function properly.



An Engineer with Electricity Company of Ghana, Abraham Tetteh Okoto with stool name Nene Tetteh Okoto Hotsinor recently enstooled as Chief of Tei Nkwanta added his voice to appeal to the government and the Akuapem North Assembly to provide the community safe water, health facility, and rehabilitate the roads.



“I can see the town is lacking CHPS compound, portable drinking so as I have come my vision is to ensure that we look for investors to assist us to develop those areas.”



The chief says he has set up committee to revive declined quality education in the community .



"I have also realized that education in this community is declining so I have set up a committee to come on board to put up good measures to help the children in terms of their education because leadership is about servicing so I will serve my town and serve the people,” he told the media in an interview.