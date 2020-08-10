General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Technology cause of indiscipline among students - Dominic Fobih

Professor Dominic Fobih, former Education Minister in the erstwhile Kufour government

Professor Dominic Fobih, former Education Minister in the erstwhile Kufour government says technology has contributed to indiscipline among students.



Some final year students partaking in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) called the President names after they complained that the science paper was difficult.



Some of the students in other schools attacked their invigilators and others vandalized school properties.



After the incident, GES issued a statement dismissing 14 students in connection with the acts of indiscipline and vandalism recorded in some schools in the ongoing West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



GES also barred these students from writing their remaining exams organized by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, however pleaded with GES to reconsider its decision.



Commenting on issues of indiscipline among students, Professor Dominic Fobih, said these students practice morals that they pick from social media.



He noted that some of these students are not mature enough to draw the line between good morals and bad morals.



“It’s like presenting a gun to someone who is not qualified, they will end up misusing it. These students pick up behaviors from social media and because they do not have the power to differentiate between right and wrong, they end up practicing it”, he noted.





