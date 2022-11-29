Technical university administrators set December 6 to strike over unresolved issues

General News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

The Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has announced its intent to embark on a strike action if the government fails to resolve their issues before December 6, 2022.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association, according to a Citinewsroom.com report, has given the government up to the said date to resolve some six issues or risk them embarking on an industrial action.



"The union said it would announce the withdrawal of services of all Senior Member Non-Teaching staff at all Technical Universities across the country, if the said issues remain unresolved by December 5, 2022", the report said.



See all six issues raised by the association below:



1. Placement of Faculty Officers (at Technical Universities) on the appropriate level on the Allowances Schedule for office holders at Public Universities;



2. Restoration of Fuel Allowance for Faculty Officers at Technical Universities;



3. Implementation of Entertainment Allowance for Faculty Accountants at Technical Universities;



4 Appropriate placement (levels) of Senior Member Non-Teaching at the Technical Universities on the PUSSGS;



5. Implementation of the Negotiated Internally-Generated-Funds and associated Conditions of Service;



6. Equitable implementation of the new fuel rates for Senior Members at Public Universities."



GA/BOG