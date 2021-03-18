General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Techiman North DCE hails President Akuffo-Addo for commitment to education

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Acting District Chief Executive for Techiman North in the Bono East region Peter Mensah has hailed President Akuffo-Addo for his unflinchingly commitment towards education since assuming office in 2017 and going forward till 2024.



According to him, the NPP government through policies and projects introduced and perfectly executed by the various MMDAs has proven beyond all reasonable doubts that the country’s transformational agenda partly depends on education hence all development oriented Ghanaians should support this course.



Peter Mensah made this disclosure to Asta Fm’s Nana Kwadwo Adu at Tuobodom when he on behalf of President Akuffo-Addo handed over 200 dual desks and 800 uniforms to some seven (7) selected very needy schools in the Techiman North district.



On her part, Madam Theresa Kpebu, Techiman North District Director of Ghana Education Service who received the dual desks and uniforms on behalf of the beneficiary schools after showing appreciation to the Assembly and NPP government used the occasion to highlight some challenges facing the directorate.