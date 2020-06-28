Regional News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Tears as murdered Sogakope Assemblyman is laid to rest

Friends and family said their last good bye to the late Assemblyman

The entire Sogakope and surrounding environs was grieved, residents most of whom are the youths clad in red and black attire could not hold back their tears, not even political icons on Saturday, 27 June 2020, as the murdered Assemblyman of Sogakope South electoral area, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was laid to rest.



On the funeral ground held at a school park, families, mourners, friends, and sympathizers wept bitterly before the 37-year-old lifeless body was sent to the cemetery for internment.



The deceased's two young daughters and widow cried every piece of their hearts whilst mourners could not afford to look at the bereaved children without sharing tears into their face masks.



Hundreds of people who attended the funeral had no option than to wept as much as they can, turned the colour of their eyeballs into that of the flames. Mourners who spoke to Class News described the deceased as a young entrepreneur who had created jobs for many young people in Sogakope and it's environs, others said he was a good politician in the making.



At the funeral also were both Volta Regional and National Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Volta Chairman, Mr. Henry Ametefee, the Volta Regional Secretary, Mr. James Gunu and the South Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Wisdom Mensah Woyome.



The family of Marcus Mawutor Adzahli said, they will grieve for him forever and the entire Sogakope shall be like the Israelites who grieved for Moses in the deserts for days.



Background



The late Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was killed in the pool of blood at his home in the early hours of Sunday, 1 March 2020 by a group of assailants who broke into his house. His widow and daughter also sustained some injuries during the attack and were admitted at the Sogakope hospital for days for medical treatment.



The incident then led to days of massive protests by residents who accused the Sogakope Police of being unresponsive to distress calls from the victim during the attack.



The angry residents besieged the police station and also blocked the Accra-Aflao highway at the Lower Volta Bridge and demanded an immediate arrest of the killers, a situation that went rival in the early days of March 2020 before the COVID-19 took the airwaves.



The police have since arrested some suspects in connection with the crime and they are currently standing committal trial at the South Tongu district court.





