Team Alan K not 'shaken' by MPs endorsement of Bawumia - Hopeson Adorye

Politics of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Hopeson Adorye, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and a member of the campaign team of Alan Kyeremanteng, says “team Alan” is not perturbed about the support for Bawumia by some 102 MPs.



Hopeson Adorye made this statement after news came out that 102 MPs in Parliament have said they back Bawumia.



In an interview on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Hopeson Adorye, likened Bawumia’s endorsement to that of Alan Kyeremanteng in 2007.



He argued that although all ministers, majority of MPs supported Alan Kyeremanteng over Akufo-Addo in the primaries, the latter won massively.



“I am not surprised, but I know that with God all things are possible. This is not the first time something of this sort is happening, and so we are not perturbed one bit.



"In 2007, when we were preparing for the primaries with over 17 aspirants, all ministers, majority MPs, and MMDCEs all supported Alan Kyeremanten. It was only former executives who were supporting Akufo-Addo. But who won? Akufo-Addo won.



“Even last year, during the election of the national executives, everyone supported John Boadu, but he eventually lost.



"We are focused, and we are doing our campaign. “So far as it’s not all the 138 MPs that have endorsed him, we are not shaken,” Hopeson Adorye added.