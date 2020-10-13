General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Teachers undertake aptitude tests to ensure fairness - Buaben Asamoa

play videoMember of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

The Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency who doubles as a Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has indicated that the introduction of special programmes in the education sector has improved the welfare of Ghanaian teachers.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, October 12, 2020, Mr Asamoa noted that special programmes including the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes and the introduction of the aptitude test instead of interviews in the promotion of teachers have improved the process.



“On teacher promotion and salary adjustment, we have moved away from the former expensive and laborious face to face process which was ridiculed with perceptions of corruption and victimization. Now we are doing an aptitude test… it makes sure that teachers are fairly treated when it comes to promotion,” said NPP Communication Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa.



The Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has remained steadfast that the use of aptitude tests was a better option compared to interviews which cost the country millions of cedis.







“The interviews are very expensive and also a laborious system. There are complaints of bribery and corruption and victimization by the teachers themselves. This is what has led to the new process.” said Dr. Opoku Prempeh in his address on World Teachers' Day celebration in Cape Coast.



Speaking on the back of the challenges that were associated with the old model, Mr. Asamoa revealed that with the latest model, “Newly promoted teachers see a reflection of the adjustment in their salaries within 1 month of being promoted. That is a major success for teachers.”









