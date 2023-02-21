Teachers in Kanturo appeal for staff bungalow

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Correspondence from Bono Region





Teachers at the Kanturo AME Zion Basic School in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have made an urgent appeal for the construction of a staff bungalow to accommodate them.



According to the teachers, the absence of a staff bungalow is impeding effective teaching and learning in the school as they have to commute mostly from Fiapre, Odumase, and Sunyani to Kanturo on daily basis.



Due to the situation, teachers in the community contend that they normally report to school late as they go through a lot of stress getting a reliable source of transport to the community.



Narrated their ordeals, the headteacher of the school, Michael Anyagre Afugu, bemoaned the stress and risks teachers go through daily to get to the community.



“All the teachers in the school commute from outside the community because there is no staff bungalow here and the situation is negatively affecting both teachers and pupils. Aside from this is stress and risk we go through to get to the community”.



He appealed for support from Corporate Ghana to put up a staff bungalow in the community to accommodate them so that they can discharge their duties effectively.



“I am appealing on behalf of the school to all well-meaning Ghanaians to come to our aid and construct a staff bungalow for us so that we can get a befitting place to leave because the to and fro endangers our lives”.



A female teacher, Justina Sofo recounted the several appeals they have made to the authorities for the construction of a staff bungalow but to no avail but we are hopeful this time.



“This is not the first we are making such an appeal because we have made several appeals for a staff bungalow to be constructed but all the appeals have not yielded any results”.



Speaking on the issue, Seth Opoku, the Deputy Director in Charge of Supervision and Monitoring for the Ghana Education Service in the Sunyani West Municipality alluded to the challenge of teacher accommodation in Kanturo and many other communities but assured that the Directorate together with its partners is doing everything possible to resolve the issue.



“We are concerned about the challenge of staff accommodation because of its implication on quality education delivery but this is not the only school with that challenge as there are about fifteen communities with such a challenge. Thankfully, our partners have not deserted us as they have been very supportive in that regard”.