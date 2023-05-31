Teacher trainees to receive allowances for 2022/2023 academic year

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Teacher trainee allowances for the 2022/2023 academic year will soon hit the accounts of the 49 colleges of education across the country.



This was revealed at the 14th Congregation, held for the first batch of degree holders in the Basic Education Programme by the Sefwi Wiawso College of Education, at Sefwi Wiawso, the capital of the Western North Region.



The Sefwi Wiawso College of Education, established on February 13, 1952, with only 29 male students, has for the first time awarded degrees to about 355 students comprising 238 males and 117 females, admitted into the college in 2018.



They have been awarded a Bachelor in Basic Education, JHS option, with 22 first-class students, 167 second-class upper, 127 second-class lower, 43 third-class, and 1 pass. Thirty-six of them had their papers withheld.



Addressing the congregation, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adu Twum, hinted that, the government, through the Ministry of Education has approved Two Hundred and Forty-One Million, Nine Hundred and Thirteen Thousand Cedis (241,913,000 Cedis) for the payment of 2022/2023 Teacher Trainee Allowances.



He said technological advancement, globalization, and social transformation have brought about new challenges and opportunities, adding that the government is committed to expanding TVET and STEM to encourage Art students who have the desire to pursue engineering programmes in the universities.



Dr. Adu Twum’s speech was read on his behalf by the director in charge of Tertiary Education, Dr. Yayeria Dzakadzie.



The principal of the college, Dr. Emmanuel Caserma, was grateful to the council and the Regional Minister for their support and appealed to the Education Minister to help complete the abandoned science laboratory project, which began in 2005, and other infrastructural challenges in the school.



The guest speaker, Professor Samuel Aseidu Addo, Dean of the School of Graduate Studies at the University of Education-Winneba, also highlighted the importance of STEM education introduced by government to encourage the youth in skills and engineering.



The best male and female students of the year shared their experiences with GBCNEWS.