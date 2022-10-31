Teacher topples incumbent NDC chairman in Lower Manya Krobo constituency elections

Regional News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Mr. John Matey Atteh, a social studies teacher at the Manya Krobo Senior High School in the Eastern Region Sunday night staged a major upset over the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region to emerge as the new holder of the position.



The 39-year-old tutor polled 674 votes at the end of the contest organised at the Sass George (SG) Lodge in Agomanya to become the new NDC Chairman for the Constituency, ending the position of Mr. David Walter Homenu.



Mr. Homenu, seeking a third term in office, polled 634 votes, trailing his challenger by some forty votes.



It was a fiercely contested election, with many tipping the victor, a first time contester to win the position.



The delegates, mostly youth, expressed their desire to be led by new faces who would champion their quests.



In a triumphant address, Mr. Matey, popularly known as JM promised to work with the rank and file of the party to hold on to and consolidate the gains made in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



He implored all candidates to bury their indifferences and unite to form a synergy to face the bigger enemy, the New Patriotic Party in 2024.



He underscored the arduous task of retaining the seat but believes the NDC has what it takes to achieve such a task with the right set of leaders and mindset.



He emphasised his objective of swaying the majority of the voters in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency to join the NDC, to enhance the electoral fortunes of the umbrella fraternity.



Samuel Baah Korletey, the Constituency organizer-elect who said he was confident of victory prior to the polls vowed to mobilize the party’s supporters towards a resounding victory in the next general elections.



Other executives elected included Godwin Oblanda, Youth Organizer, Kekeli Emefa, Women Organizer, Anim Daniel, Communication Officer, Mohammed Siba, Zongo Caucus, Felix Amanor Nash, Secretary and Evans Tamatey, Vice Chairman.