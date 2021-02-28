Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Teacher robbed at gunpoint in Navrongo

The victim was robbed off his his brand-new motorbike, mobile phones and a cash amount of Ghc 1,700

Correspondence from Upper East



A Teacher in the Navrongo Municipality is yet to recover from trauma after he was attacked at gunpoint by two robbers on Friday, February 26, 2021.



The robbers, whose move has since left residents stricken with fear, attacked the young Teacher around 8 pm behind the fence wall of the Navrongo Police Station, near the Municipal Assembly Office.



The robbers hit him with the buds of their guns and made away with his brand-new motorbike, two mobile phones and a cash amount of Ghc 1,700.



The victim told GhanaWeb in a telephone conversation that the robbers accosted him after he had stopped on the road to make an urgent call.



He said they came from behind and blocked his way and with the brandished guns, threatened him to surrender his motorbike and every other valuable. He said they threatened to shoot him dead if he made any attempt to resist.



“I stopped on the road, the one near the volleyball court behind the police station fence wall to make a call. The call wasn’t going through so I started to move but before I did, two men crossed my way and asked me to stop. They showed me their guns and said if I don’t comply, they’ll kill me”.



“So, I kept quiet and allowed them to do what they wanted. They took my motor keys. The motorbike is new. And also searched my pockets and took my iPhone and another phone and Ghc 1,700 and sped off”.



The Teacher (name withheld) said the robbers carried out the robbery in a manner that beats the suspicion of other road users to realize it was a robbery. He said they made him lie prostrate before they sped off.



He explained that “Even whiles I was being robbed someone I know came and passed by but he did not say or do anything. I don’t know whether he didn’t know that I was being robbed or he knew something about it. It wasn’t late and people were still in town. So, I was surprised it happened and no one saw it”.

“After they left to some distance, I stood up and started calling for help. It was then that passersby realized it was a robbery. We chased them but we could not catch them”. He added.



The traumatised victim informs GhanaWeb that a complaint has been lodged with the Police in Navrongo.