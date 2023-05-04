Taxi services to go digital similar to Uber and Bolt - VP Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has hinted that commercial taxi drivers in the Greater Accra Region will soon be connected to a digital system, similar to the electronic platforms used by Uber and Bolt, allowing the public to access their services from any location in the region.



According to graphic.com.gh, the vice president indicated that the entire public and private transport sectors in the region will soon transition to a "Tap and Go" system accessible with oyster cards by the end of the year.



Speaking at the opening of the 46th Session of the General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa-Fetteh, in the Central Region, he said he believes this is a practical solution to a practical problems.



The vice president also used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to be problem solvers rather than engage in insults and propaganda.



Meanwhile, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on May 2, met the majority caucus in parliament to inform them about his decision to contest the flagbearerhsip on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This comes after the party announced the opening of nominations for the flagbearship slot contest which will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.



The New Patriotic Party has scheduled its presidential primaries for November 2023.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s inclusion in the NPP presidential candidate race brings the official number of people who have declared their intentions to contest to nine.



They include the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



