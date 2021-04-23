Task force set up to fight logging, charcoal burning

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Savanna Regional Coordinating Council has set up a special task force to fight illegal mining, tree-felling and commercial burning and trading of charcoal in the region.



The task force, made up of police personnel and civilians, was inaugurated at the premises of the Savanna Regional Coordinating Council in Damongo by Regional Minister Saeed Muhazu Jibril.



Mr Jibril, in a speech, said it is the mandate of the task force to ensure the menace is curbed by making sure those involved are arrested and their vehicles impounded.



He further indicated that the operations of the task force will commence in the coming days, adding that the taskforce must make sure nobody is spared when caught.



The chairman of the task force, who is the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako, noted that it is a heavy responsibility but with the involvement of the media, the task force can pull it off.



The task force has been assigned a crucial duty to protect the environment.



DCOP Bediako, therefore, called on the media to help educate the masses about the effects of destroying the environment.



He further assured the Regional Minister and the Regional Coordinating Council of the taskforce’s readiness to execute its mandate without fear or favour.