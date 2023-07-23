Tarkwa-Takoradi road blocked due to heavy rains on Saturday

Regional News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Correspondence from Western region



There has been heavy vehicular traffic on the Tarkwa-Takoradi road from Saturday evening to Sunday leaving commuters stranded.



This is as a result of a road block at Essaman on the Tarkwa-Takoradi stretch in the Tarkwa Nsuaem municipality.



There was continuous heavy rainfall from Friday evening to Saturday evening which caused a flood on the road which subsequently led to the destruction of some parts of the road.



Three heavy trucks from Tarkwa to Takoradi got stuck on both lanes of the road at Essaman.



This made most of the commuters pass the night on the road because the vehicles could not move. One such persons is Justice Basaw.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, he said he got to the scene around 9:30pm after spending several hours from Apremdo to Apowa in the Ahanta West municipality due to the flood which took over the road.



“When I got there, these two trucks had stuck on the road leaving no place for us to pass and go, so I had to sleep in the car. It was around 5am that the community boys managed to create an alternative route for us, even with that one, it was for only those who had four drive cars. The moment it gets to your turn, they tell you to engage your four-wheel, and they will support by pushing you. And after that, they charge you”, he explained.



He said, “I got to Tarkwa at 8am. In fact, this has been my worst experience on the road ever in my life”.



Another victim, Joana Arthur who was travelling from Tarkwa to Accra on Sunday early morning said she had been in traffic for over three hours at Kedadwen before getting to the scene of the road block at Essaman but after several hours, community folks helped her to cross over.



She had gotten to Cape Coast at the time of narrating her incident to GhanaWeb on Sunday, July 23, 2023.



“As I speak to you now, I am now in Cape Coast, somebody who set off at dawn with the hope of getting to Accra early, look at where I am now”, she stated.

The commuters appealed to authorities create alternative routes for the heavy trucks to use, in order not to put pressure on the main road.