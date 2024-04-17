Tarkwa Nsuaem: Party uproar as NPP Nasara Coordinator allegedly endorses NDC parliamentary candidate

Politics of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Nasara Coordinator for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Trakwa Nsuaem in the Western Region, Zackary Abubakari, has incurred the wrath of his party members as he publicly declared his support for the parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Issah Salifu Taylor.



At an occasion to mark the final day of the annual Islamic ritual, Tafsr, in Tarkwa which brought together hundreds of Muslims together, including the NDC candidate, Zackary did the unthinkable by throwing his weight behind Alhaji Taylor.



He rallied the electorates to vote for the flagbearer of the NPP, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia on the day of the election and also vote for the NDC parliamentary candidate instead of the NPP MP, George Mireku Duker.



Despite the presence of the Municipal Chief Executive, Benjamin Kessie, Zackary stated that a Muslim has not been a member of Parliament for the area before, hence the people should reward him with the seat.



When the NPP Nasara Coordinator, Zackary Abubakari, took the podium, he said “We have never had a Muslim MP before in this area. So, we have to ensure that this year we vote for Issah Taylor. Let's remember the Muslims too.”



Emphasizing the need for unity and progress, he highlighted Taylor’s capability to bring about positive change to the constituency.



According to the Punch newspaper, the MP for the area, Mireku Duker, who also doubles as the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, is not happy with the declaration of Zackary, who played a major role in his re-election in 2020.