Regional News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: GNA

Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly holds nine lessons and carols service

Members of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly at the nine lessons and carols

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly has organized nine lessons and carols service to usher their staff into the Christmas festivity.



The Tarkwa crusaders chorale treated the audience to carols and praises to inspire them spiritually.



The nine scripture readings which were concentrated on the birth of Jesus Christ were taken from the book of Genesis, John, Isaiah, Micah, and Matthew.



Speaking at the function, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Benjamin Kessie, said the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly emerged the first nationally in the 2020 District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT).



"We have a reason to rejoice as a people, and that our growth and development as a Municipality has been recognized and awarded" he explained.



Mr Kessie expressed his gratitude to the staff for working hard to achieve lots of success for the Assembly.



He urged the staff not to lose focus, but be more determined, passionate, and patriotic so they could climb high the national ladder to maintain the position in the coming year.



Mr Kessie thanked God for His kindness in the year and wished residents of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal a Merry Christmas and the best of the festive season.



Pastor Michael Kwadwo Johnson, preacher at Church of Christ in an exhortation reminded Ghanaians that there were consequences for everything one does, adding that, all should rejoice in the Lord and not the world as they celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ.

