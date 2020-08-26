Regional News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: GNA

Tarkwa Municipal hospital receives assistance from Hisense Ghana Limited

The medical superintendent, Dr. Frederick Yaw Sarpong received the donation on behalf of the hospit

Hisense Ghana Limited, has donated an ambulance to the Tarkwa Municipal hospital as part of its cooperate social responsibility.



The ambulance worth $45,000 is to facilitate health care delivery in Tarkwa and its surrounding communities.



Presenting the keys of the ambulance to the beneficiary institution at Bogrekrom, brand ambassador of Hisense Ghana, Nana Ama Mcbrown, on behalf of the company stated that the donation was made upon the request by the hospital management.



She commended the hard working staff of the hospital for their unrelenting efforts in caring for sick who visited their facility.



According to her, as part of Hisense Ghana’s cooperate social responsibility they have assisted many institutions in various ways to improve the lives of the citizens.



The medical superintendent, Dr. Frederick Yaw Sarpong who received the donation, praised the company for their continuous assistance to the hospital and stressed that, earlier they donated paints to beautify the whole hospital and also spent almost GH¢20,000.00 on their oxygen plant when it was malfunctioned.



He appealed to other benevolent organizations and individuals to emulate the generosity of Hisense Ghana to help promote quality health care in every part of the country.



Mrs Caroline Effah Otoo, Municipal Health Director, added that the ambulance would help reduce maternal mortality in the municipality as women in labour who must be transferred for further management at other health facilities could be done easily.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.