Tanzui-Sirigu road, a hot spot for road accidents; residents appeal for speed ramps

Regional News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondents from Upper East Region



The Tanzui-Sirigu road has been a den for road accidents for the past decades. Many lives have been lost on that stretch of the road over the years.



The cause of the accidents has been attributed to overspeeding, due to the sloppy nature of the road, and the lack of speed ramps.



Residents are therefore appealing for speed ramps to be mounted so that the accidents and deaths will be arrested.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure, road users also raised concerns over the dusty nature of the untarred stretch of the road.



Mr. Richard Ayamga lamented that the accidents have been rampant for the past 30 years.



"For three decades now, we have been experiencing rampant accidents on this stretch of the road and it is due to overspeeding and people thinking that yes the road has been worked on, so free movement, so let me run as fast as I can," he noted.



He recounted an incident where a guy picked up two others at dawn on a motorbike and sped off and they fell off one after the other without his knowledge.



He added that they have witnessed several other accidents there that claimed a lot of lives and stressed the urgent need for speed ramps to be mounted, to help save lives.



He gave an eye-witness account of a terrible accident that occurred just recently.



"Three people who were on a motorbike collided with an oncoming car. Two of them died on the spot, whiles the third person died at the hospital. I believe this wouldn't have happened if there were speed ramps," he recounted.



Madam Linda Akurugu also noted that they have been witnessing rampant accidents on the road, and suggested for speed ramps be mounted to help save the situation.



She further noted that the speed ramps when mounted would also help reduce the dust, which happens to be another challenge they have been enduring for some time now.



"And the dust, l think if they give us speed ramps the dust will also reduce drastically". She added.



GhanaWeb spotted a sexagenarian who happened to be a victim of an accident on the same road.



She recalled how a motor rider who was overspeeding knocked her from behind.



She also complained about the lack of speed ramps and called for them to be mounted.