Tanink Ghana wins big at Auto Awards

General News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: Malik Abass, Contributor

Indigenous auto giants, Tanink Ghana Ltd., were the big winners at the 4th edition of the JP Ghana Auto Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, sweeping three prestigious awards.



Touted as the only thriving wholly-owned Ghanaian automobile company, Tanink Ghana was adjudged the Indigenous Auto Company of the Year.



The leviathan in the Ghanaian automobile distribution industry also picked up two deserving awards which managers believe is poetic justice to the hard work the company had put in place over the years to delight its customers.



As franchise holders of luxury Italian car, Maserati and Chinese deal breaker Chery, Tanink won the Luxurious Car of the Year Award with the Maserati Quattroporte.



The Chery TIGGO 8 Pro won the Value for Money Car of the Year, cementing Tanink’s reputation as the company that strives for, and delivers to, the satisfaction of a wide spectrum of customers.



Head of Sales at Tanink Ghana, Rebecca Ofori Ayeh said the laurels achieved by the company were not accidental but the results of consistent, diligent work by the company which at its founding set out to be different.



Touching on the award won by the Chery TIGGO 8 Pro for instance, she said the car's fuel economy is exceptional and yet it has such amazing modern technologies that make it uniquely outstanding.



"The team is very grateful for this honor. I am not so surprised that the car won this category. With a fuel consumption capacity of 2.0L turbo charge engine with 24.6 wide inch display screen, this car has exceeded expectations in many respects,” she added.



Speaking to the press after receiving the awards, Head of Finance and Administration at Tanink Ghana, Daniel Anyetei-Sowah said the honours belong to the company’s loyal customers who in the face of difficult circumstances have remained steadfast in their belief in the company’s vision of providing them with cutting-edge solutions to their transport needs.



He added that even though the company had over the years shown outstanding commitment to meeting the needs of its customers, the awards could not have been won but for the custom and loyalty of its customers.



"I want to thank everyone the tireless support that has brought us thus far, especially our cherished clients. Winning the Indigenous Company of the Year Award is something we have worked hard for.



“I would like to also take this opportunity to thank the organisers for such a wonderful event ", he said.



Head of Marketing at Tanink Ghana, Steve Elorm Klogo, a car enthusiast par excellence, said he would have been extremely surprised if the Maserati Quattroporte had not won the luxurious car of the year award.



He said the car has all the markings of the proverbial Italian taste for exquisite beauty, luxury and class.



The car has standard features such as 9 Spread, 360 degrees Camera, wireless charger, 10-inch capacitive screen, 5 choice display, sporty butterfly Sound and many other functions which were carefully scrutinized by the Awards Board and the Jury.



The Board paid particular attention to the Maserati Quattroporte’s unique features such as the 3.0 capacity, the 424- hp version of the engine, 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, twin turbo V-620-inch wheels, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with memory for the driver, a faux-suede headliner, and sport pedals.



Mr Elorm Klogo is particularly enamored by the car’s internal GPS system which works perfectly in Ghana and the glove box which you can create a PIN with which to lock it in order to secure important documents and items.



Tanink Group is a franchise acquisition company that handles some of the top brands in the world and holds investments in real estate, fitness, Office Furniture outlets, and logistics.



The Ghana Auto Awards were organised by Xodus Communications Limited which started with the first ever Test Drive Festival at the Achimota Mall in Accra provides a perfect opportunity for nominees to raise their profile within the context of this important industry, gain more recognition and further heighten visibility with the professional audience.