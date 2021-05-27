Tamale: SEHP rolls out Needles4Girls campaign

Regional News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) on Wednesday, 27 May 2021 rolled out the Network for Enterprise Development Learning through Sewing for Girls (Needles4Girls) initiative in Tamale.



Through this project, over 1600 young women across the country will be trained and equipped with employable skills to work within the fashion industry.



“Women are the backbone of the Ghanaian economy and it is imperative that we invest in, and provide opportunities for their growth and economic empowerment,” Samira Bawumia the wife of Ghana’s Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said.



GIZ and Ghana EXIM Bank are supporting the initiative.