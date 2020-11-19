General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Talkative Amidu does not deserve a single pay - Akpaloo

Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has said that "talkative" Martin Amidu does not deserve a pesewa from the state.



The presidential candidate was of the view that Martin Amidu failed in his capacity as Special Prosecutor hence he deserves no pay from the government.



The immediate past Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, will be paid all emoluments and benefits due him under the law.



A statement issued by the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare, said the President has directed that all emoluments entitled to him are paid.



It came after Mr Amidu alleged he was not paid since he took office in 2018.



He stated this in his resignation letter to the president and the general public.



Among the many reasons stated in his resignation letter, Mr Amidu also cited the non-payment of emoluments due to him since his appointment.



Reacting to the issue, Mr Akpaloo said the former SP does not deserve a pesewa.



He wants him to rather return any benefits he received as SP since he was appointed.



To him, the resignation of Amidu was long overdue.



"His resignation is long overdue. He caused financial loss to the state. He was incompetent and a talkative. He was always complaining. He was pampered and yet, failed to deliver."



He slammed Amidu for failing to investigate the Airbus scandal saying, Amidu failed to probe the matter because he was part of the scandal.



He said this on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm when he spoke with Kwabena Agyapong.





