Takoradi to host 2023 Ghana Teacher Award

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku

Ghana Teacher Prize, an award scheme instituted to honour outstanding teachers annually, will be held this year in Takoradi, the capital city of the Western Region of Ghana.



At a planning committee meeting held in the month of February 2023, Takoradi was proposed as the venue for this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize. This has subsequently been approved by the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.



On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, the Registrar of NTC led a delegation made up of Grace Agyeman Duah, the National Coordinator of GTP, Dennis Osei-Owusu, the Public Relations Officer of NTC, Grace Adoma Ababio of Standards and Compliance Department of NTC and Rhoda Ohene Tuffour, Budget Officer of NTC to meet with the Western Regional Minister, Regional Director of Education and the Local Planning Committee (LOC).



GTP is a three-day event that commences from the October 3 to 5 annually. The first two days are used for the symposium and exhibition, and the last day, October 5, (World Teachers’ Day) is the climax. The President of the Republic of Ghana is always the guest of honour.



Dr. Addai-Poku gave a brief history of GTP and underscored the need for the nation to motivate teachers as teachers are the number one determiner of quality and improved learning outcomes.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah specially welcomed the delegation from Accra and pledged his unflinching support in making the Ghana Teacher Prize 2023 a success.



He reiterated the need, to recognise the good works of teachers and pledged to give their all for the whole country to forever remember the west side hospitality.



A 7-member Local Organizing Committee (LOC) was formed and chaired by the Regional Director of Education, Felicia Okine, other members are reps from the following CHASS, Teacher Unions, Regional Education Office, TEWU, and the WRCC.



The National Coordinator for GTP walked the LOC through the Terms of Reference for the various sub-committees: Publicity, Event, Sponsorship, Transport, and Accommodation. She charged them to give their all to make this year’s GTP one of the best. The Chairperson, Mad. Felicia Okine promised the NTC officials of nothing but the best.



The team went round the city of Takoradi to inspect facilities for the event.



The event will officially be launched in the month of August 2023 in Accra.



The two-day symposium and exhibition will be held at Akroma Plaza and the Grand Durbar at the Ghana Secondary School (G.S.T.S.) auditorium, Takoradi.