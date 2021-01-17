Health News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: GNA

Takoradi Central Church of Christ supports three hospitals

The church donated to the Kwesiminstim Hospital

The Takoradi Central Church of Christ (TCCoC) has supported three hospitals in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis with C-PAP machines to enable the facilities take better care of newborn babies.



C-PAP machines aid in proper breathing of newborns, who have difficulties in breathing or have respiratory problems at birth.



The church gave two of the machines to the Kwesiminstim Hospital, following a request to the church and one to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and the Essikado Hospital.



Dr. Daniel Owusu Asiamah, the Minister of the TCCoC, said the four C-PAP and the 400 pieces of oxgyen masks were procured at a cost of 40,000 cedis as the Church's contribution to saving lives.



He said just as Christ saved the afflicted, the church also believed in bringing daily hope to the needy.



Dr. Rosina Gyamera, the Medical Officer at the Kwesiminstim Hospital, who received the machines, said, "At least we can give hope to five babies in a week."



She expressed appreciation to the church for the support.