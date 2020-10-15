General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Take your personal security seriously – MPs told

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, George Mireku Duker

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region, George Mireku Duker, has advised his colleagues that even though the government, through the Interior Ministry would provide security to legislators, their personal security should be in their hands.



The MP also advised his colleague members not to violate the opportunity being given to them because not every government could do that for MPs.



Mr. Mireku Duker was speaking in an interview on Onua TV on the decision by the government to provide 800 police officers to guard lawmakers following the gruesome murder of the MP for Mfansteman constituency Ekow Quansah Hayford.



He said, “we will not abuse that opportunity given by the president but security should not be the responsibility of the government only, it should be the responsibility of all of us”.



“I am happy the Interior Minister announced the protection to the MPs”.



Mr Duker noted that apart from the physical protection, every MP and individual should also pray for God’s protection.



“We should be careful and pray to God for protection”, he advised.





