Take off your NPP attire if you want to succeed - Esikador Omanhene to Abu Jinapor

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Chief of Esikador in the Western Region of Ghana, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, has advised the Lands and Natural Resources Minister to fight the illegal small scale mining activities also called “galamsey” apolitically if he wants to succeed.



According to the traditional ruler, the challenge is a national problem and the outcome of the fight rests heavily in the bossom of the Minister.



“How can you wear an Eleven Wise [Ghanaian Football Club] jersey and when you go to the Black Stars [Ghana’s National Team], you will not wear the Black Star jersey? Right now you are in the Black Star jersey. So, If you have an NPP jersey on, take it off. If Ghana will succeed or not, it depends on you,” Nana Nketsia said to the Minister.



He spoke when the Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, paid a courtsey call on him at the Omanhene’s palace on April 25, 2021, during his [Minister’s] two-day visit to the region.



The chief, urging the Minister and his government to treat the illegal small scale miners as criminals, also said the nation should blame itself for the situation it is in as a result of the illegal activities.



“Everybody engaged in galamsey is a criminal. He is anti-Ghana. We often say the Chinese should take responsibility for the illegal activities, but in actual fact we are the cause of the problems. We went in for them to teach us how to mine and where to find the minerals. So we must take that blame,” he said.