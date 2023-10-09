Take interest and fetch out, prosecute master-minds behind UTV invasion - Security policy expert

General News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Anthony Acquaye, a security policy expert at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy, has called on the Ghana Police Service to take a vigilant interest in identifying and prosecuting the masterminds behind the alleged New Patriotic Party (NPP) thugs who disrupted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



The incident occurred during the recent episode of United ShowBiz, a widely popular prime-time entertainment show on UTV. Some alleged NPP-affiliated individuals stormed the studio, citing concerns over the show's politicisation.



In a statement, Anthony Acquaye expressed grave concern about the incident and its potential impact on the media's independence and the nation's peace, stability, security, and development.



“Reference to the statement from the Ministry of Information indicating that the Police have arrested and began an investigation of 16 persons who stormed the premises of United Television (UTV) to abruptly halt the live show.



"It is cardinal to state that, such lawless behavior by these alleged party thugs threatens the independence of the media which has a serious implication on the peace, stability, security, and development of the state, therefore under no circumstance should this issue be swept under carpet. In fact, the Police must take keen interest to fetch out the actual master minders of the actions by these party thugs,” parts of the statement read.



Anthony Acquaye also emphasised the vital role that the media plays in Ghana's democratic process and stability.



He pointed to Article 162 (4) of the 1992 constitution, which protects the freedom and responsibility of the media from government control or interference.



Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the security police expert urged that the actions of these alleged thugs be treated as criminal and emphasised the need to protect the media's role in deepening democracy in Ghana.



“The media, apart from being considered as the Fourth Estate, acting as a watchdog for the government and holding those in power accountable. It is also more importantly considered as part of the security architecture which serves as a powerful force to ensure peace, security, stability, and unity through the promotion of understanding, dialogue, and tolerance among diverse political stakeholders and communities.



“Per article 162 (4) of the 1992 constitution of the republic of Ghana which clearly speak on the freedom and the responsibility of the media. With no ambiguity, section (4) state that, editors and publishers of newspapers and other institutions of the mass media shall not be subject to control or interference by Government, nor shall they be penalized or harassed for their editorial opinions and views, or the content of their publications. This stipulation in the state legal document demonstrates the criminality of these thugs' actions which must not be allowed to clampdown the role of the media in deepen the state’s democracy,” the expert added.



In addition to urging law enforcement action, Anthony Acquaye further called on media houses to enhance their internal security measures.



He emphasised the importance of restricted access control to protect staff and organizational properties and ensure the safety of media professionals.



“Nevertheless, media houses must beef up their internal security to ensure restricted access control that focuses on protecting, detecting, and responding to any potential threats on their staff and organisations properties,” the concluding part of the statement read.



