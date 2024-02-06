Tafo MP and MCE break ground for construction of four storm drains

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

In their efforts to enhance sanitation and safety in the Old Tafo Municipality (OTMA) of the Ashanti Region, the Municipal Chief Executive, Lord Inusah Lansah, and Member of Parliament, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, have ceremoniously initiated the construction of four vital storm drains.



For decades, the deep and expansive storm drains located at Tafo Central Mosque, Ahenbrono, Pankrono Abed, and Pankrono Osei Kwame have posed significant health risks to nearby residents.



The projects have been awarded to two reputable construction firms, Memphis Company Ltd and Rogio Company Ltd.



The contractors are expected to complete the work within a nine-month timeframe, commencing in February 2024.



Addressing the press following the brief sod-cutting ceremony at Old Tafo Central Mosque, the MCE, Lord Inusah Lansah revealed that these projects are part of the funding secured by the government through the Secondary City Support Programme, aimed at developing urban areas across the country.



He emphasized that the storm drains have been in existence for approximately 60 years and have consistently posed a major challenge to the residents of Old Tafo.



Consequently, the government recognized the necessity of constructing these hazardous drains to ensure public safety.



"Government has secured a loan, secondary city support programme to construct these storm drains...."



"I've lived in Tafo for about 22 years and in fact, these storm drains at Tafo Zongo, Ahenbrono, Pankrono Abed, Pankrono Osei Kwame are a major challenge to the Municipal. So in my 3 years of office, I deemed it very crucial to select these 4 number storm drains under UGG 3 program for construction." Lord Inusah Lansah said.



The MCE subsequently appealed to households residing close to the drains to kindly accommodate the ongoing projects.



In a different vein, Old Tafo legislator, Ekow Assafuah, underscored the significance of the drainage system construction as a testament to the NPP's unwavering commitment to national progress, with a specific focus on uplifting Zongo communities.



As a result, he urged the people to demonstrate their appreciation by casting their votes in favour of Dr. Bawumia during the forthcoming general elections.



"Because this drainage system has been a long standing problem for the people of Old Tafo, it should signify the commitment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to the people, especially Zongo. The people of Zongo should also appreciate the works of the NPP and vote for Dr Bawumia in the general elections", the lawmaker said.