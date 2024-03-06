Tactics of anti-gay bill proponents 'dangerous' and 'anti-democratic' - Kofi Jumah

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has condemned Ghana's anti-gay bill passed by parliament.



The bill, which aims at strengthening human sexual rights and family values, has set six months to five years imprisonment for persons found in breach of the bill.



The proponents of the bill have prescribed this jail sentence in an attempt to prevent homosexuality in Ghana and to reform persons caught in the act.



The bill criminalizes the promotion, advocacy and every act of homosexuality.



But Maxwell Kofi Jumah says the bill is undemocratic and a danger to the LGBTQ+ community.



"I want to be on record that I, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, I am totally against this LGBT whatever... based on my present knowledge and my upbringing, I don't subscribe to gayism. I am totally against its promotion but I believe the present laws deal adequately with it. I take strong exception to the tactics of the proponents of the law. It is dangerous and anti-democratic and must be condemned," he texted host Kwami Sefa Kayi during Peace FM's Monday edition of "Kokrokoo" morning show.



The anti-gay bill is however not yet assented to by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



As the nation awaits his decision, there is incessant pressure on him to append his signature for the bill to become law.