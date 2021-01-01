General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

TVET coordinator dies in office

The deceased was found dead in his office

The Assistant Coordinator for the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) in the New Juaben South Municipal Education Directorate in the Eastern Region, Jerry Azaglo, has been found dead in his office.



According to reports, he was found dead in his sitting in his chair in the office which is in the Ghana Education Office.



Detailing the incident to MyNewsGh.com, our source said “His wife knew his condition and got alarmed when he had not returned home as at 8:00pm. So she went to the office to see if her husband was there. She met the security man and asked. The security man unaware the man was there told the wife nobody was at the office since the whole place was dark”.



He continued “Later after the woman left, it hit the security man to go round to check the rooms (offices) only to find the man’s office unlocked. He switched on the light only to see the man sitting lifeless. He called the high officers to come and see for themselves. The officers also called in the police and body collected”.



Our source indicated that Police in Koforidua came in to cordon off the scene and carried the remains to the hospital where he was declared dead.



The autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death is yet to be released but relatives have indicated that the deceased had an underlying medical condition.





