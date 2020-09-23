General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

TUTAG threatens strike

TUTAG wants govt to sign and implement the conditions of service for members

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has threatened to embark on an industrial strike action if government fails to sign and implement the conditions of service document its leadership has presented.



While preaching for peaceful elections, the Union says any further delay by the National Council for Tertiary Education and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has the tendency of jeopardizing efforts at calming down the nerves of its members.



Addressing a press conference in Tamale, the National Chairman of the Association, Dr. Micheal Akurugu Brigandi, revealed that the last time the conditions of service for members was reviewed was some 14 years ago in 2006.



He indicated they have exceeded their tolerable limits and called on government to sign and implement the conditions of service document.



“Government must sign and implement the conditions of service document presented by TUTAG with the urgency it deserves.”



Dr. Brigandi also called for the migration of the Wa and Bolgatanga technical universities onto the Public University Salary Structure.



On the payment of research arrears due members, Dr. Brigandi said though government has increased the research allowance by 100 percent in the 2018/2019 academic year, TUTAG members are yet to receive any payments.



He warned that TUTAG will go all length including a strike action in pressing home these demands.



Non-accreditation of technical universities academic programmes



The TUTAG President noted it was strange and interesting that the very government that is committing heavy doses of resources into the development of the country’s manpower needs is the same government that is impeding efforts of technical universities in their quest to train manpower to feed the economy.



Peace before, during and after elections 2020



The National President said peace can be likened to the air humans breathe.



He indicated the association will join Ghanaians to keep to their commitments to a peaceful and a violence-free electioneering process.



“All political parties are hereby enjoined to act in a manner that promotes peace.”





