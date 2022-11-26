TUDEC will continue to promote peace and dialogue in Ghana - President

General News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Cafer Tepeli, the President of TUDEC Development Centre has said that his outfit believes in the potency of dialogue to resolve misunderstandings and will continue to preach dialogue and tolerance as the ideal means to achieve peace and stability.



Delivering an address at the 2022 edition of the Dialogue and Peace conference, Cafer Tepeli noted that the importance of dialogue and peace cannot be overemphasized.



He stressed that tolerance of religion and tribes is an important element for sustainable peace and stability and that Ghanaians must welcome these virtues.



Cafer Tepeli commended some agencies who have over the years partnered TUDEC to spread the message of peace and tolerance and promised that his outfit will continue to promote and create awareness about the importance of dialogue and peace.



“We would like to commend the organizations who continue to collaborate with us to organize events like this. It is important to celebrate unity and diversity and we should never forget that we all came together not just as people of faith but also as people with the responsibility to our nation and fellow citizens.



“Dialogue means the coming together of two or more people to discuss certain issues and thus forming a bond between them. We should proactively build bridges of peace through our activities. When people meet, they see each other as fellow human beings and not just neighbors,” he said.



On his part, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, charged the media and other stakeholders to make the peace campaign a regular thing.



In his opening remarks as chairman of the 2nd Dialogue and Peace Conference put together by TUDEC and the National Peace Council, Reverend Professor Frimpong-Manso implored the Ghanaian media to routinely preach about peaceful coexistence and not make it a four-year ritual.



"We must appreciate TUDEC for putting this amazing program together. Conflict resolution and peacebuilding are the greatest challenges of our time, especially those of us in Africa."



"We cannot have any meaningful development or enjoy the fruits of our labor in the absence of peace. The struggle for peace is a collective responsibility for all citizens."



"The media must continue to create the needed platforms for actors in the peace architecture to share knowledge that will facilitate the prevention, management, and resolution of conflict and also empower people of different origins to play their roles effectively. The media must not wait till its is election time before they embark on a peace campaign. it must be a regular thing in our society," Rev Prof Frimpong Manso concluded.



The Dialogue and Peace conference which is brainchild of TUDEC aims to create a platform for highly-revered religious leaders in the country to deliberate on ways of sustaining and improving the country’s peace and democracy.



