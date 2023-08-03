TUC threatens court action over Sunon Asogli workers impasse

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Trades Union Congress (TUC) has threatened to go to court over the failure of management of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited to reinstate three workers of the company.



Sunon Asogli insists that the three senior staff who led a protest against management misconducted themselves, hence their services are no longer needed.



TUC has also accused the government of unwilling to take labour matters in the country seriously.



Deputy General Secretary of the TUC, Joshua Ansah who spoke to the media after a meeting involving all parties that ended inconclusively says the Union has no option than to go court if Sunon Asogli remains adamant to reinstate the sacked workers.



Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah maintains the matter is complex and all due processes will be followed to resolve the dispute.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



