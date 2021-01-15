Regional News of Friday, 15 January 2021

GNA

TEWU strike: Some 200 support staff of UHAS absent

University of Health and Allied Sciences

More than 200 workers of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), who are members of the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU), failed to report to duty, following a strike action at the Ho campus.



The Union, made mostly of junior and non-teaching staff, implemented its forewarned strike plan on Monday to draw stakeholder attention to the working conditions of members.



Mr. Prosper Alorwu, Chairman for the Union at the University, told the GNA that despite being the oldest and the largest Union in Ghana, its concerns over service conditions remained unaddressed.



“Government has not been able to heed to our plight for some time now, and is the reason for the strike.”



“At any moment the government attends to us, we will listen,” he said, mentioning that all 263 Union members at the University had joined the action.



Mrs. Maria Gwira, Public Affairs Director for the University, said although the strike action had no significant impact on academic activities, support services, including janitorial and security had been affected.



She said cleaners, security personnel and most of the drivers were involved in the strike.



“The strike is not affecting academics but the support. It has nothing to do with teaching,” she emphasised and said Management was making internal arrangements to sustain the crucial services.



Meanwhile, the strike action had not affected the Evangelical Presbyterian University College and the Ho Technical University as the Union had few members there.



