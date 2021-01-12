General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Class FM

TEWU begins nationwide strike tomorrow over conditions of service

Strike begins on Wednesday

From Wednesday, 13th January 2020, all members of the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) will lay down their tools over the government’s failure to finalise their conditions of service.



According to TEWU their strike is due to the inability of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to conclude negotiations with them following engagements in June 2020 on the review of conditions of service for unionize staff of the public universities which expired in 2008.



TEWU local chair at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Charles Arthur speaking to Class News said they will only call off their strike when their demands are met.



He said: “We’re beginning a full-blown nationwide strike in all public universities in Ghana, it’s going to be simultaneous at 10 am.



“We’ll declare strike for every member to go home. As we speak now, we’ve not heard anything from fair wages and our decision still stands that Wednesday God willing we are embarking on an industrial action i.e. strike.”



Mr Arthur noted that all efforts to get the FWSC to the negotiation table has proved futile.