TB Joshua’s Emmanuel TV to exit major pan-African TV platform amid BBC exposé

Emmanuel TV, a famed Christian evangelism channel has announced its exit from multiple satellite TV platforms effective January 17.



The channel, founded by the late Nigerian televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua, alias TB Joshua, will no longer be available on DSTV and GOtv platforms on MultiChoice.



The pan-African TV giant confirmed that Emmanuel TV would be removed from the two platforms. Emmanuel TV will also cease broadcasting on StarSat and other pay-TV providers as well.



The late TB Joshua is the subject of an extensive three-part documentary by the BBC titled: 'DISCIPLES: The Cult of TB Joshua.'



The documentary built on testimonies from former church members from across the world alleged that the late televangelist subjected his members to horrifying human rights abuses.



In the videos seen by GhanaWeb, some of Joshua's "victims" narrated extensively the alleged horrifying experiences they went through.



Most spoke out of deep pain, while others sobbed, stating among others that they were under the pretext that they were, individually, the only ones Joshua was abusing, unaware that it involved many others.



Some of the victims, who happened to be close associates of Johsua spoke about his love for money, manipulation of his disciples and his confessed vow to retaliate for the excesses of colonialism.



About the late TB Johsua



Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T. B. Joshua, was a Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist.



He was the leader and founder of SCOAN, one of the continent's leading megachurches that runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos. Born on June 12, 1963, in Ondo, Nigeria, Joshua died on June 5, 2021, at his base in Lagos, Nigeria.



Watch the three-part series below:















