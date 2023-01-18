Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye’s anti-Islam comment against Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie- Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh has defended former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano in the Eastern Region, Samuel Ayeh-Paye over some Islamophobic statement he allegedly made against Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



A leaked WhatsApp conversation captured the former MP allegedly discouraging someone not to vote for Bawumia as flagbearer of the NPP on grounds that he is a Muslim.



Reacting to the comments made by Samuel Ayeh-Paye, Sylvester Tetteh said he sees nothing wrong with the comments made by the former member of Parliament for Ayensuano in the Eastern region.



He further stressed that religious and ethnic backgrounds will play a key role in the 2024 election.



"Samuel Ayeh-Paye did not say anything wrong, I see nothing wrong with what he said. No one can tell me that every flagbearer does not consider religious and ethnic background before choosing a running mate.



“I want to ask why President Akufo-Addo didn't choose his running mate from Eastern Region. There are certain things that we can’t hide in the political scene. That is the hard truth,” he said.



Meanwhile, Ayeh-Paye has denied the allegations saying ‘’I have never said anywhere that we should not vote for Dr Bawumia because he is a Muslim. Those with evidence should prove it’’.



According to the former MP, he did engage some party members in a chat via WhatsApp where he indicated that Dr Bawumia will lead the NPP into opposition if he is elected as the flagbearer since Ghana is a Christian-dominated country.



He noted that his conclusion is based on his assessment of the chances of the NPP with the vice president as the party’s flagbearer.



‘’I am the Eastern Regional Coordinator for Alan and have toured the whole region, everywhere you will go, they say they want Alan because he is a Christian and the churches say they will vote for him. I don’t have any problem against Bawumia or a campaign against him but the assessment on the grounds which I have always been speaking on it.



‘’It’s a fact that, if they vote for him [Bawumia], he will send NPP into opposition, which himself [Bawumia] knows that’s why he is always moving to churches to rebuild that Christian and Islamic union. They just want to disgrace me hence using this against me. I am ready to speak my mind any day and any time. The truth is that the NDC will use that against NPP since John Mahama is a Christian and they will vote against NPP,’’ he stated.







