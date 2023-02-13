Sylvester Mensah applauds Sophia Akuffo, describes government as arrogant in handling of economic crisis

General News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sylvester Mensah, has praised the former Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, for her bold step in picketing with some pensioner bondholders at the Ministry of Finance.



In a Facebook post, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) described news of the former CJ being present with her colleague pensioners to picket as ‘refreshing.’



"It was refreshing to see the former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, picket the finance ministry in solidarity with pensioners and other individual bond holders.



"Clearly from her statement, she understood the voluntary nature of opting onto the DDEP, but sought to articulate some of the issues in an effort to bring clarity to how we got here and government’s inadequate share of the burden of domestic debt restructuring," he wrote.



Sylvester Mensah further stressed that the action of Sophia Akuffo was to call out the ‘arrogant posture’ of the Nana Akufo-Addo government in the handling of the country’s economic mess.



He also called on the president to, by this action of the former CJ, change the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, as it is indicative of a show of no confidence in him.



"She also articulated government’s arrogant posture and the vain threat of sinking together if bondholders refuse to participate. In fact, she fell short of saying there was lack of confidence in the finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta, whose poor management and self-interest in the reckless borrowing over the past six years have brought Ghana to the edge of a cliff.



"How do we refuel our bus for the same bad and reckless driver who has driven us into a ditch to drive us ‘safely’ home?



"Change the driver, Mr. President!!!!" he added.



Sylvester Mensah also described the Akufo-Addo government as the worst government Ghana has had in a long time.



"We applaud former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo for her discerning and distinguished voice in these deeply troubling times in Ghana. It is entirely predictable that NPP apologists and grassroots attack dogs would be unleashed to devour her, but to no effect: Ghanaians have been awoken from their slumber by the super incompetence of the worst government in Ghana’s post independence history," he concluded.



See his post below:







AE/SEA