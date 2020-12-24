General News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Swing parliament will keep us on our toes – NPP’s Adomako Kissi

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, MP-elect for Anyaa Sowutuom

The Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Anyaa Sowutom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi has faith that a hung 8th Parliament will go a long way to bridge the divide and improve performance between MPs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, with such an almost equal number of MPs from both parties in parliament, they (MPs) will have to invest more in research before they present or oppose a bill in parliament.



“A hung parliament will keep us all on our toes because our constituents will be critical of our work and deal with us if our work is not in their interest. Your constituents will deal with you if you oppose a bill that will help better their lives because of partisan politics.



To oppose a bill in parliament, an MP now has to do his work well and present the facts on how it will affect the nation negatively because the constituents are following keenly”, he stated.



He made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



According to him, seasoned parliamentarians like Alban Bagbin have kept a level head in parliament and expects all other politicians to act likewise for the development of the Ghana.



“Alban Bagbin has been in parliament for the work of the nation and has executed just that. He has never worked along party lines and is respected for that.



Dr. Adomako Kissi believes even if the NPP becomes the minority in parliament, they will not lose faith but only work in the best interest of Ghana. He advised all parliamentarians forming the 8th parliament not to move and make decisions on partisan basis.

