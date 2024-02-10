You are here: HomeNews2024 02 10Article 1916173

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Suspected thief dies during a 'beating marathon' in Western Region

About six individuals allegedly tied a suspected thief to a gold house and subjected him to a vicious assault after apprehending him in an attempted gold theft in Asankrangwa, located in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

According to reports, a viral video captured the brutal attack, during which the suspect began vomiting and struggling to breathe.

Despite his distress, the assailants continued their relentless assault, leading to the tragic death of the suspect after several minutes of relentless beating.

The Ghana Police swiftly responded to the incident and have apprehended the perpetrators involved in the lynching.



