Suspected robber killed at Gomoa Ojobi after his gang attacked fuel station

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man suspected to be an armed robber has been knocked down and killed during an attack at a fuel station at Gomoa Ojobi.



The now deceased person and his gang, numbering about six, with face masks, are reported to have attempted to snatch a Range Rover after robbing the fuel station.



Armed with weapons, the men stormed the filling station on the night of February 18 and fired several warning shots to scare off bystanders and staff of the filling station before robbing the attendants, citinewroom.com reports.



A police source said the armed robbers decided to snatch the Range Rover which was heading towards Accra but one of them was hit by the driver of the vehicle resulting in his death.



The other five robbers however bolted with mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.



The remains of the suspected robber have since been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital while the Gomoa Dominase Police Command has also commissioned investigations into the robbery.



YNA/DA



