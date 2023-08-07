Suspected armed robber butchers final year student of Ejisuman SHS

Regional News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A final-year student of Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been butchered by a suspected armed robber while in a classroom learning.



The suspected armed robber has been identified as a second-year student of the same school.



The victim of the incident, a business student, sustained severe machete wounds after the gory attack.



The student has been admitted to the hospital, receiving treatment.



Father of the victim, Charles Owusu in an interview with OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Monday, August 7, 20z3, said his son was learning in one of the classrooms during prep time when the suspect attacked him.



"He was learning with his colleagues in one of the classrooms but opted to move to the next one because some of his friends were making noise, after realizing it was late in the evening, he prepared to leave for the dormitory when a young man with machete, and handkerchief covered his face forcefully entered the room".



"He commanded my son to give him his mobile phone, but my son had no phone on him, the suspect then began to pounce on my son with the machete leading to a struggle between them".



"The handkerchief covering the suspect's face removed during the struggle allowing my son to see his attacker, he then rushed to the dormitory and upon informing school authorities the student suspect has been arrested and handed over to the Ejisu Police", he explained to the host