Suspect in Meek Mill’s phone theft case granted GH¢50,000 bail

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The scrap dealer who was detained for allegedly stealing an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to an American rapper, Meek Mill, worth GHC22k has been granted bail.



Nuhu Sulley pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing when he was first arraigned and remanded on January 4, 2023.



On his second appearance on Tuesday, January 17, he was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC50, 000 by the Circuit Court (9) in Accra presided over by His Honour Mr Samuel Bright Acquah.



In addition to the bail sum, he was to produce two sureties whom the court said should be public servants.



He is expected back in court on February 6 after the prosecution was further directed to file disclosures on the matter.



Brief facts



Per the brief facts of the case as presented to the court by Chief Inspect Maxwell Oppong, the Complaint is Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority.



According to him, the accused Nuhu Sulley is a scrap dealer and lives in Madina and that on December 29, last year, the complainant organised a musical programme at the Independence Square, Accra which hosted an American Rapper, Meek Mill as the performing artiste.



He said, at about 8:20pm on the same day, the guest artiste who was making his way through the heavy crowd onto the stage had his phone stolen by the accused who was among the crowd.



The iPhone 14 Pro Max mobile phone according to the prosecutor is valued at GHC22,000.00.



He said, the accused after succeeding in stealing the mobile phone left the scene.



The prosecutor said the complainant reported the matter to the police on the same day and upon Police intelligence, tracked and traced the phone to the residence of the accused person at Madina.



The prosecutor said the accused was arrested with the phone on December 30, last year, and during investigation, the accused admitted the offence and after investigation, he was charged with the offence and brought before this honourable court.