Surveyors urged to leverage on technology to meet changing demands of the industry

General News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

Chairman of the Central Regional Quantity Surveying Division, Surveyor Isaac Agyefi-Mensah says on 10 percent of women who graduate in the fields of engineering and quantity surveying practice the profession in the country.



According to him, there is the need for women to come into the profession and not to listen to the rumours that the profession is difficult and it is time consuming.



“The beginning of everything is difficult”, he said.



He therefore admonished women to dismiss the notion that the profession was difficult and only for men saying “If you get involved and get to know it at the tip of your hands, you could practice it with ease”.



Surv. Agyefi-Mensah was speaking to ATL FM NEWS when he and four others were inducted into office to man the Central Regional Chapter of the Quantity Surveying Division.



The Division has Dr. Emmanuel Kwamina Bamfo- Agyei is the Vice- Chairman, Surveyor Bismark Essel-Amo as the Secretary, Surveyor Philemon Jude Jeffrey as the Financial Secretary and Surveyor Francis Eshun serving in the capacity of Organizer.



Pledge



Surv. Agyei-Mensah pledged to work with government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the standardization of construction materials in the market to ensure quality work and reduce conflicts.



He said people are coming to the market with substandard building materials and it behoves on quantity surveyors to work with the relevant bodies to stem the production and importation of inferior materials into the country.



He said “quantity surveyors need to champion the standardization of construction materials from the market so when we speak, we do that on equal and level platform. We need to work with maybe Ghana Standards Authority and bodies that implement some of these things. It’s a ‘hand-go hand-come’ affair. And it needs a lot of consultations and together with government, I think we can get this through”.



He also called on members to work hard to advance the division and the institution in the region.



Launch



Launching the Chapter, Vice- President of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), Surveyor Kwame Tenadu Snr called on surveyors to integrate technology in their work in order to meet modern trends in the industry.



According to him, a surveyor must adopt modern approaches to deliver services to their clients particularly in light of how times have changed and how pervasive technology has grown.



He said the dynamics of the profession has also changed, and that surveyors needed be creative and innovative to stay relevant in the industry.



“The dynamics are changing and they are changing to suit what clients want. So while many of these are technologically driven, it means that every professional will have to ensure that they are abreast with the times and able to function well within the new technological innovations that are coming up”, he stated.