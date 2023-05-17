Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Gyakye Quayson's dual citizenship case on May 17

General News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgement in the case in which the restrained Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson has been dragged to the court.



The judgement of the court will put finality and clarity on whether the restrained NDC MP violented the Supreme laws of the country prior to filing his application to contest as a Parliamentary.



The petitioner, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, contends that the lawmaker held dual citizenship as a Ghanaian and a Canadian at the time of filing his processes to the EC, and therefore was not qualified to contest the elections in 2020.



Michael Ankomah Ninfah is urging the apex Court to declare that the restrained MP held dual citizenship and at the time he was contesting the Parliamentary election in 2020 and that his nationality switch had not taken proper effect.



The panel of seven presided over by Justice Jones Dotse which also includes Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, (CJ nominee), Justice Yonny Kulendi and Justice Barbara Ackah-Yensu are to put finality to the matter.