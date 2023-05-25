Supreme Court summons Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte over insulting comment

General News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a lecturer at the University of Ghana has been summoned by the Supreme Court.



The court has requested him to provide a just cause as to why he should not be held in contempt for allegedly denigrating the highest judicial body in the nation and referring to it as "a stupid court."



Dr. Kpessa-Whyte's controversial remarks were made in a recent Twitter post where he expressed his belief that the Supreme Court was being transformed into a "Stupid Court." Additionally, he criticized the current state of Ghana's judiciary, accusing it of partisanship and a lack of common sense.



These tweets came shortly after the Supreme Court's decision to order the removal of NDC MP James Gyakye Quayson's name from Parliament's records due to procedural breaches during his nomination and election in 2020.



Following the tweet, Dr. Kpessa-Whyte received inquiries regarding his statement, particularly in relation to Ghana's judiciary. He clarified that his tweets were not specifically referring to the Ghanaian judiciary but were instead influenced by global developments, including those in the United States.



As a result of his comments, the Supreme Court has summoned Dr. Kpessa-Whyte, initiating a process that requires him to provide a valid explanation for his alleged contemptuous remarks.



