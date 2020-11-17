Regional News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Support youth under apprenticeship program with allowance - Govt urged

A section of the apprentices at the ceremony

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Chairman for the Ghana National Association of Hairdressers and Seamstress Mr. Jonathan Boakye Kwakye has appealed to the government support Youth who are under apprenticeship program with some allowance.



Speaking during a graduation ceremony for 40 apprentices at Ajumako, he stated that most of the youth are unable to complete their program due to a lack of financial support from their family members.



He said if the government gives allowances to the apprentices, it will go a long way to reduce the financial burden on master craftsmen who have been taking care of their apprentices.



Meanwhile, the 2012 Ghana Most Beautiful Runner-up, Ama Ampomah Mensa advised Ghanaian youth to involve themselves in vocational training in order for them to be self-employed and non-dependent on anyone.



“I usually hear people saying learning apprenticeship is for those who have given birth to two or three children and have been abandoned. We should discourage such comments and rather encourage the youth to go into vocational training. The country can also move forward if we invest massively in Vocational training.”



The Coordinator of the Ajumako Bisease Vocational Training Institute Mr. Vicent Kweku Afriyie also appealed to the general public to come to the aid of the school as it does not have a permanent structure.



He further appealed to the public and NGOs to also help them with sewing machines and hairdryers to equip the students for the job market.



The Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency Hon. Ato Forson on his part said the NDC party when elected into power will grant allowance to all the people in the informal sectors.



“People who are under apprenticeship programs will be given an allowance in order for them to complete their program without any hindrances, adding that such persons will also not pay tax and will receive a pension after they attain 60 years.”



He used the opportunity to ask the residents to vote massively for John Dramani Mahama as President and himself as a Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

